Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Shares Gap Down to $100.50

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.50, but opened at $97.14. Armstrong World Industries shares last traded at $99.81, with a volume of 410 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.90.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -64.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.81.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,173. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,226,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000.

About Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.