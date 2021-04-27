Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%.

Shares of IBTX stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.66. 1,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average is $64.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

In related news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $48,418.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 13,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $876,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,123 shares of company stock worth $9,985,554. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

