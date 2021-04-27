The St. Joe (JOE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

JOE stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.81. 3,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,836. The St. Joe has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $23,482,618.00. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of The St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,200 shares of company stock worth $36,957,191 in the last three months. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.