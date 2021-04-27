Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Gap Down to $25.19

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.19, but opened at $24.14. Canon shares last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 1,973 shares trading hands.

CAJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canon by 482.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon Company Profile (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

