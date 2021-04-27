Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Gap Down to $25.19

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.19, but opened at $24.14. Canon shares last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 1,973 shares trading hands.
CAJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canon by 482.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canon Company Profile (NYSE:CAJ)
Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.
