Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $10.35

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.35, but opened at $10.76. Zhihu shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 906 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

