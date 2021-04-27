Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Up to $18.31

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.31, but opened at $19.18. Arrival shares last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 17,309 shares trading hands.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrival stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Arrival Limited operates in the automotive industry. It designs, creates, and assembles electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

