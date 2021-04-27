TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Gap Up to $100.57

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.57, but opened at $107.04. TransUnion shares last traded at $106.99, with a volume of 6,497 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.58.

The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.95.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In related news, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $770,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,875 shares of company stock worth $3,420,357 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in TransUnion by 3.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after buying an additional 35,226 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

