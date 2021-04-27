Portion Price Reaches $0.0785 on Top Exchanges (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Portion has a market cap of $11.23 million and approximately $139,817.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Portion has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,123,978 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

