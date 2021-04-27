Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 12,537 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,845,000 after purchasing an additional 87,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,505,000 after purchasing an additional 491,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

