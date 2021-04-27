$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. QuinStreet reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.83 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

QNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $739,892.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,582.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $1,695,296.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,407.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,460 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,918. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in QuinStreet by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in QuinStreet by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,732. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

