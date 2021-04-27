Equal Trading Up 92% This Week (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Equal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Equal has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $107,571.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Equal has traded 92% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020516 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00064057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.23 or 0.00791227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00097176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,456.60 or 0.08120631 BTC.

About Equal

Equal is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 385,274,650 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

