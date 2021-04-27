Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Cap of $41.55 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00002370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion and $3.02 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00070621 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00049530 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.63 or 0.00329138 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000549 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009275 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026648 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

