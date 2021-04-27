Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 504 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hendley & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 31,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.9% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 14,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $184.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.50 billion, a PE ratio of -115.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.05 and its 200 day moving average is $168.13. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

