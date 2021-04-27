Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 150 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $259.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.48. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.32 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.71.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

