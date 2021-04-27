3,787 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $98.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $98.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.69.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

