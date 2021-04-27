Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.79. The stock had a trading volume of 139,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,110,031. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $172.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.59 and a 200 day moving average of $149.76.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.