Brokerages Set LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Target Price at $41.00

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $2,465,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,184,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $104,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,995,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,460. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

