Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

TSE:SMU.UN opened at C$15.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.74. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$9.08 and a 1 year high of C$16.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMU.UN shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.33.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

