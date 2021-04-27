Grove Bank & Trust Has $912,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,290 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.87.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $299.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.57 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

