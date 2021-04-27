Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 23,941 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,941 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $141.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.58. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.14 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

