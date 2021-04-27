Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,389,162. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,468. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

