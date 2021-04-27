Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 26.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chase by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chase by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chase by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $110,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $331,310. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCF stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.75. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,920. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.31. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

Chase Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

