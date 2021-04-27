Centerpoint Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,683 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.75.

