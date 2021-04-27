iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 127,447 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after purchasing an additional 91,783 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,966. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $107.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

