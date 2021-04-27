Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Reduced by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $44.73. 429,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,370,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $184.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.