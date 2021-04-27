Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $5.19 on Tuesday, reaching $234.71. 15,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $240.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.