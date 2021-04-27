Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,949 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,276,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,071,000 after purchasing an additional 87,321 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 92,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 84,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 30,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.15. 99,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,769,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

