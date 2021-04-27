Pelham Capital Ltd. Has $59.27 Million Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares during the period. Coupa Software accounts for 3.7% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Coupa Software worth $59,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.25.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,909,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $243,333.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,661 shares of company stock valued at $50,134,878. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,714. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.28 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $377.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.70 and its 200-day moving average is $309.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

