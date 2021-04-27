Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.73. 10,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,946. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.03. The company has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.08.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,831 shares of company stock worth $5,858,653 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

