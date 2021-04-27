Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,339,000 after acquiring an additional 78,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,822,000 after acquiring an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,599,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,388,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.79.

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,902. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $163.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.74 and a 200 day moving average of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

