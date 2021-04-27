Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.48.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $132.50 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $85.81 and a one year high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.15. The company has a market cap of $164.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

