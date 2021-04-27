Extendicare Inc. (EXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 17th

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE EXE opened at C$7.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$681.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. Extendicare has a one year low of C$5.00 and a one year high of C$7.89.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXE shares. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target (up from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.63.

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

