Extendicare Inc. (EXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 17th

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.
Shares of TSE EXE opened at C$7.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$681.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. Extendicare has a one year low of C$5.00 and a one year high of C$7.89.
Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.
