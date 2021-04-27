MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $7.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $479.98. 3,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,081. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $299.09 and a fifty-two week high of $490.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $436.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

