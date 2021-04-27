Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Sells 135 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $230.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.55 and a 12 month high of $232.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

