Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CB traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,356. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The company has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.