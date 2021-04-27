Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $230.56 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

