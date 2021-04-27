Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 on May 21st

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend by 26.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

AMP stock opened at $247.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.32. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $2,044,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.27.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

