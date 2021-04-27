Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.65

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.54, with a volume of 487690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.
Several research firms recently commented on TKO. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$716.29 million and a P/E ratio of -27.23.
In related news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total value of C$468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,311,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,749,724.32. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total transaction of C$48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$730,584.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,000 shares of company stock worth $903,650.
About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
