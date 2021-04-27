TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Daniel J. Phelan Acquires 118 Shares

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 118 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.11 per share, with a total value of $15,942.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,931.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:TEL traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $134.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of -187.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.63. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $66.61 and a 1-year high of $136.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

