Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.08

Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 7231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.84.
Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%.
Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)
Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.
Read More: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.