Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.08

Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 7231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.84.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vedanta by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,594,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,556,000 after acquiring an additional 38,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vedanta by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 939,228 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vedanta by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 203,559 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Vedanta by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 82,753 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

