Brokerages Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT at $55.08

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $66.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,310. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,157,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,056,000 after buying an additional 953,367 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,015,000 after buying an additional 223,004 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $117,041,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,508,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

