Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.14

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 228500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

TGB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.07 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

