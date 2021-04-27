TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $28.76 and last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 4589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In related news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in TrueBlue by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TrueBlue by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $991.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78.

TrueBlue Company Profile (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.