TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $28.76 and last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 4589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.
The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.
TBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in TrueBlue by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TrueBlue by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The firm has a market cap of $991.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78.
TrueBlue Company Profile (NYSE:TBI)
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.
