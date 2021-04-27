Baxter Bros Inc. Has $27.56 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 4.7% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Intuit by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Intuit by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.65.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $416.39. 6,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,548. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.41. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.30 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The firm has a market cap of $114.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

