Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 742 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,742. The company has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $157.48 and a 12 month high of $285.12.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

