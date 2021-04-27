Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 6.2% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 428,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 87,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.25. 54,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,988. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.82. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $55.51.

