Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

