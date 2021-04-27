Grove Bank & Trust Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,805 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.9% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,412 shares of company stock worth $16,910,679 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $515.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $478.34 and its 200 day moving average is $479.36. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.57 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

