AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Sells 7,283 Shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,283 shares during the quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Summit Midstream Partners worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141,678 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $946,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,749,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $3,899,000.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMLP traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. 18,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,389. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $139.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.29. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The pipeline company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $5.12. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners, LP will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

SMLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.