Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of PBY.UN stock opened at C$14.25 on Tuesday. Canso Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$9.79 and a 12 month high of C$14.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.41.

Get Canso Credit Income Fund alerts:

In other news, Director Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. bought 3,300 shares of Canso Credit Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.16 per share, with a total value of C$46,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,652 shares in the company, valued at C$5,630,752.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $72,973.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Canso Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canso Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.